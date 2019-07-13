Bangladesh: Cox’s Bazaar Flood - Information Bulletin No. 2

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Bangladesh Red Crescent, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has determined that external assistance is required, and is therefore seeking additional funding or other assistance from donors at this time to respond to the impacts of the monsoon on the population.

The situation Heavy monsoon rains have been affecting the divisions of Barishal and Chattogram in southern Bangladesh over the week and a half. The World Meteorological Organization has forecasted that rainfall will be the highest for the country in 2019 (733 mm) in July, with an average rainfall of 22 days for the entire month. This is supported by the heavy rainfall warning what has been issued by the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) on 13 July, which indicated that heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy (>89mm) rains are likely to occur in places over Rangour, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions in the coming 24 hours.

Since 2 July 2019, the heavy rains have been impacting settlements in Cox’s Bazar, where more than 900,000 displaced people from Rakhine state, Myanmar reside. The camps are at risk of landslide, flood, fire, windstorm and other health hazards, mostly in the monsoon season.

Several small landslides have occurred, and the incessant rain has impacted road access in some camps. 3,230 people have been displaced, 16 injured and two deaths. Approximately 438 shelters were destroyed and 1,365 shelters partially damaged.

Red Cross and Red Crescent action

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has activated seven National Disaster Response Teams (NDRTs) to conduct assessments in affected camps covered by the ongoing Emergency Appeal operation as well as those covered under their Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP). Based on initial assessments of affected camps covered under the existing operation (camp 11, 12, 13, 14 and 19), it has been identified that approximately 438 shelters were destroyed, and 1,365 shelters are partially damaged. To date, no damages have been reported in three of the camps (camp 5, 17 and 18) covered by the ongoing operation. However, BDRCS camp focal person (CFP) is continuing to monitor the situation to identify further damages.

CPP-trained volunteers and BDRCS staff, including the CFP, are working in heavy rain, to undertake damage and needs assessments in seven camps and to help families in urgent need in seven camps.

Approximately 300 households have been assisted to date. BDRCS have supported rescue efforts of people from shelters destroyed by small landslides occurring in the camps. Around 21 households have been relocated, due to substantial shelter damage, or as a precautionary measure and emergency supplies are being distributed to help rebuild, repair and strengthen damaged shelters.

In total BDRCS has distributed:

• 800 pieces tarpaulins in camps 11, 12 and 14.

• 600 kg of ropes in camps 11, 12 and 14.

• 110 sleeping mattresses have been distributed in camp 11 and 10 pieces in camp 14.

• More than 1,000 pieces of bamboo across the camps.

For camps that are not covered under the operation, BDRCS is liaising closely with site management agencies to address their needs. If needs are not being met effectively by existing partnerships within these camps, BDRCS is discussing with IFRC on how best to meet their needs. Currently, health and hygiene needs are being addressed by activities being implemented under the ongoing operation. However, more information will be obtained from the Camp in Charge (CiC) on a daily basis to determine whether additional needs required in the affected population.

PNS, IFRC and BDRCS are meeting regularly using the existing coordination mechanisms for the ongoing operation. On 11 July 2019, BDRCS organized a meeting with sector leads and PNSs to share information on the current situation and actions taken to date. Some PNSs are planning to support distribution of food parcels in the affected camps while IFRC will focus on distributing shelter support. Further preparedness measures were discussed, and it was decided that for the time being Red Cross Youth (RCY) will be on standby to be deployed for support to Joint Needs Assessments if required. BDRCS will contact the local administration to obtain more information from host communities that might have been affected. The EOC remains active and will continue to gather information from the CFP which are monitoring the situation in the camps closely.

Additionally, IFRC is attending weekly Emergency Preparedness Working Group (EPWG) meetings with other stakeholders including IOM, UNHCR and WFP. The EPWG has a monsoon contingency plan in place and is has been activated in view of the impact of the heavy rains. Information is being shared amongst the working group members on the impacts of the monsoon on camps as well as existing resourcing to respond to the evolving situation. IFRC and PNSs are also attending Host Community Working Group meetings to coordinate with other stakeholders to ensure that these communities are monitored closely for impacts. Technical focal points in WASH and Shelter are regularly attending Cluster Meetings where issues arising from the current monsoon are also being discussed.

To date, all IFRC, BDRCS and PNSs programmes are continuing to work without any major difficulties and no Red Cross Red Crescent structures including, health facilities, WASH facilities and DAPS centres are affected by the flood.