Bangladesh: COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Rohingya refugee camps

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, 12 August 2021 - The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations has begun in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh. The vaccination campaign, led by national authorities in partnership with aid organisations on the ground, aims to vaccinate 48,000 eligible refugees by August 17.

Medair, an international emergency relief organisation, is among said organisations participating in this joint effort.

“We are thankful Rohingya refugees have not been left behind in the global race to get people vaccinated,” said Rachel Hirons, Medair’s Bangladesh Director. “Like anyone else, Rohingya refugees deserve to be protected from this virus, and accessing vaccines is vitally important in order to achieve this.” Medair health teams are vaccinating refugees over 55 years of age and raising awareness in the community on the importance and availability of vaccines, with the support of Rohingya Community Volunteers. Particular attention is being paid to refugees with disabilities, who are being carried from their homes to a vaccination centre with a stretcher. Medair teams are also providing COVID-19 testing, distributing home isolation kits to at-risk refugees, and giving trainings and guidance on COVID-19 prevention.

“Earlier this year, a devastating fire led to loss of lives and the destruction of countless shelters, while just a few weeks ago, severe flooding wreaked havoc in parts of the camps – all of this in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” added Hirons. “With the arrival of vaccines, there is finally some good news for refugees. Our teams are committed to playing their part in helping any eligible refugee get vaccinated.”

Medair is currently participating in several COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, as part of its “Be part of the end” global campaign, which focuses on some of the most vulnerable communities in Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, and South Sudan.

For media

Media enquiries should be directed to:

• Jonathan Kyle, Bangladesh Communications Manager (English, French) +243 (0) 815 287 506 jonathan.kyle@medair.org

In Switzerland:

• Sue O’Connor, Head of Branding and Communications (English) +41 779 084 003 sue.oconnor@medair.org

• Daniela Dönges, Press Officer (German, French, English) +33 6 20 09 40 53 daniela.doenges@medair.org

Medair is an international humanitarian NGO that provides emergency relief and recovery services to families made vulnerable by natural disasters, conflicts, and other crises. In Bangladesh, Medair works in partnership with World Concern.