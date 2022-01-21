Bangladesh: COVID-19 situation update as of 16 Jan (week 2) 2022

Summary of week 2, 2022 Highlights (Cox’s Bazar)

• There is increase in trends of cases and test positivity reported in the past two weeks among host population and this is mainly in Matarbari Cluster in Moheshkali Upazila

• Steady increase in number of cases within Cox’s Bazar City

• Minimal non significant increase in actual number of confirmed cases among FDMNs

• Weekly CFR(%) has remain stable at zero for the more than one month now

• More SARI Admissions and increased bed occupancy among FDMNs despite few COVID 19 cases

• Low COVID 19 trends of daily Bed occupancy among host community based health facilities given that most cases could be self isolating at home resulting to few patients admitted in isolation facilities

• Increasing daily bed occupancy for other critical and severe non COVID 19 cases