Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) factsheet | Round 4: 3-4 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

INTRODUCTION

In order to provide an evidence base on evolving market dynamics in Rohingya refugee camps in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, REACH launched the COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in April 2020.
This factsheet presents an overview of trends in prices for key food and non-food items (NFIs), as well as indicators on the impact of COVID-19 in the assessed markets. A reduced set of commodities were selected for initial monitoring rounds but are subject to change as the situation evolves. Data collection will be conducted on a bi-weekly basis remotely through phone interviews with market vendors. A more detailed methodology can be found on the last page.
Previous bi-weekly factsheets of the COVID-19 MMI can be found at this link.

Related Content