Bangladesh COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) factsheet | Round 4: 3-4 June 2020

INTRODUCTION

In order to provide an evidence base on evolving market dynamics in Rohingya refugee camps in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, REACH launched the COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in April 2020.

This factsheet presents an overview of trends in prices for key food and non-food items (NFIs), as well as indicators on the impact of COVID-19 in the assessed markets. A reduced set of commodities were selected for initial monitoring rounds but are subject to change as the situation evolves. Data collection will be conducted on a bi-weekly basis remotely through phone interviews with market vendors. A more detailed methodology can be found on the last page.

Previous bi-weekly factsheets of the COVID-19 MMI can be found at this link.