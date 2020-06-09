Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) factsheet | Round 3: 19-20 May 2020
INTRODUCTION
In order to provide an evidence base on evolving market dynamics in Rohingya refugee camps in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, REACH launched the COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in April 2020.
This factsheet presents an overview of trends in prices for key food and non-food items (NFIs), as well as indicators on the impact of COVID-19 in the assessed markets. A reduced set of commodities were selected for initial monitoring rounds but are subject to change as the situation evolves. Data collection will be conducted on a bi-weekly basis remotely through phone interviews with market vendors. A more detailed methodology can be found on the last page.
Key findings
Prices of tracked commodities overall have reportedly remained consistent with previous rounds, with the most notable changes being a decrease in the price of dry fish and increases in the prices of lentils and chicken. Stocks of all commodities remained available, with the most notable changes being a decrease in the stocks of hygiene non-food items (NFIs) and dry fish. All key informants (KIs) reported that all items could be restocked within 3 days.
As with the previous round, around half of KIs reported facing restocking issues, with the most common issue reported to be a shortage of carriers to transport supplies to markets.
For all monitored items, KIs predominantly sourced these items from outside of the camp, with a slight increase in the share of KIs reporting sourcing items outside the camp as compared to two weeks prior, in particular for NFIs and non-fresh food items.
All KIs reported continuing to take safety measures in response to COVID-19.
Most KIs reported that the number of vendors in their market had stayed the same relative to two weeks prior, but the number of customers and income had reduced over this period. Most common barriers to community access to markets as reported by the KIs were avoidance of markets due to fear of COVID-19 or increased military/police presence, as well as restricted opening hours.