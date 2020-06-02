Bangladesh COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) factsheet (Round 2 (6-12 May 2020))

INTRODUCTION

In order to provide an evidence base on evolving market dynamics in Rohingya refugee camps in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, REACH launched the COVID-19 Market Monitoring Initiative (MMI) in April 2020.

This factsheet presents an overview of trends in prices for key food and non-food items (NFIs), as well as indicators on the impact of COVID-19 in the assessed markets. A reduced set of commodities were selected for initial monitoring rounds but are subject to change as the situation evolves. Data collection will be conducted on a bi-weekly basis remotely through phone interviews with market vendors. A more detailed methodology can be found on the last page.

Key findings

• Prices of tracked commodities overall have remained consistent with the previous round, with a decrease in the price of soap the most notable change. Stocks of all commodities remain available, with all KIs reporting that all items could be restocked within 3 days.

• As with the previous round, half of KIs reported facing restocking issues, with the most common issue reported to be a shortage of carriers to transport supplies to markets.

• For all monitored items, KIs predominantly sourced these items from outside of the camp.

• All KIs reported continuing to take safety measures in response to COVID-19, with a notable increase in the number of those implementing social distancing in queues and providing handwashing facilities for customers.

• Most KIs reported that the number of vendors in their market had stayed the same relative to two weeks prior, but the number of customers and income reduced over this period.