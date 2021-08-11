Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh – COVID-19 (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2021)
- Bangladesh continues to observe high COVID-19 figures, with an average of 10,000 new positive cases and over 200 deaths per day and positivity rates around 25%.
- The national vaccination campaign is ongoing, with 19 million having received a first dose so far.
- On 10 August, the Government of Bangladesh launched the vaccination campaign in the Rohingya refugee camps, in cooperation with humanitarian organisations. Over 880,000 refugees are hosted in Cox’s Bazar.
- The first refugee vaccination round will target over 65,000 people aged 55 and over. More than 4,000 individuals were vaccinated on the first day of the campaign.
- On 6 August, the government of Bangaldesh requested vaccines and medical equipment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.