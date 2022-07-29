Bangladesh: Country Program Overview

Crisis History

Since August 2017, millions of Rohingya refugees fled from systematic persecution, discrimination, and other human rights violations in Rakhine State, Myanmar to Bangladesh and currently live in 34 extremely congested camps formally designated by the Government of Bangladesh in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. As of 31 March 2022, 926,561 of these Rohingya refugees are sheltered in 194,766 shelters within the 34 camps. Amongst other challenges, ensuring implementation of the minimum essential service package for health services remains a top priority for the Joint Response Plan of 2022. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the camp setting continues to create additional challenges to health and other service provision.

As the crisis has reached its fourth year, people with vulnerability have faced the crisis differently. As per the 2021 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) Technical Working Group (TWG) assessments, 28% of all the people who needed healthcare were people older than 60 years. 50% of households with persons with disabilities needed to access health care which is more than two times in case of households without people with disability. 44% of households reported having experienced or expecting experiencing barriers when needing to access health care. Long waiting time for the service/overcrowding accounted for 24% of barriers followed by specific medicine, treatment or service unavailable (21%). 75% of households without adult males reported that they faced challenges while accessing health care. 47% of households reported “Stress” or “Severe Stress” as per health Living Standards Gap (LSG). Despite all the services free of cost, 39% of households reported having incurred health-related expenditures in the 3 months prior to data collection. Thus, barriers remain that prevent Rohingya refugees from accessing the health services that they need.