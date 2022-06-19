Bangladesh Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: North Eastern Flash Flood, 19 June 2022

Highlights

• Around four million people (about 40 per cent children) have been affected by the flash flood in Sylhet Division. Affected population are in need of food and safe drinking water including Sylhet city corporation areas. The government of Bangladesh has deployed Army and Navy for conducting search and rescue operation.

• According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), around 90 per cent of Sunamganj and 80 per cent of Sylhet were submerged. Flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrakona districts may deteriorate further until 23rd June 2022.

• UNICEF provided 400,000 Water Purification Tablets (WPTs) for 80,000 Households for seven days (15 L per family for a day). 10,000 Jerry cans and 1,800 dignity kits are on the way.

• UNICEF dispatched 140 posters on drowning prevention to distribute through clubs and communicated with the education sector regarding collaboration in schools.

• UNICEF developed partnership with local NGO on the ground to deliver multi-sectoral response.

Situation Overview

The north eastern region of Bangladesh is experiencing flash floods for the third time in 2022. According to Flood Forecasting & Warning Centre (FFWC), the early arrival of monsoon was predicted than usual and in Sylhet and Sunamganj, it has rained heavily and the adjacent Indian States Assam Meghalaya, and Part of West Bengal are the main causes of this recent flash flood.

As of 16th June 2022, people started experiencing intense flooding in several areas of Sylhet division, especially Sylhet and Sunamgnaj districts. According to District Disaster Management Committee in Sylhet, 90,000 people including 36,000 children are in the shelter as of 18th June 2022. Sylhet Airport is currently closed for two more days due to the presence of water on its runway.