Bangladesh Country Office: Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 23 May 2022

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

4.1 million

People exposed to flooding5

1.6 million

Children exposed to flooding (UNICEF estimate)

5 Districts

affected by the flood - Sylhet, Sunamganj, Maulvibazar, Netrokona and Habiganj

301,500

People reached with safe drinking water and supplies.

7,439

People stay in 95 shelters as of 19th May 2022.

Highlights

Around two million people (about 40 per cent children) have been affected by the flood in Sylhet Division¹. Affected population are in need of food and safe drinking water including Sylhet city corporation areas. 150,000 families in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been without power due to submergence of Power Stations.

Eight male died; three children (aged 11, 13) have died due to lightening while helping parents to save their crops in the field, three people due to boat capsize (aged 32, 51 and 60), one person due to landslide (aged 27)² and one person (aged 35) due to drowning. 96 people have been affected by waterborne diseases³.

Over 750 educational institutions, mostly government primary schools, have been closed due to severe flooding in two districts, causing loss of learning to the students4. 447 (234 girls) students were affected as 15 UNICEF-supported learning centres have been damaged as of 17th May.

1,096 tube wells and 3,876 toilets were affected as of 21 May 2022 as reported by the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE Sylhet and Sunamganj).

As of 21 May 2022, UNICEF and DPHE supported 301,500 people (60,300 households) with safe drinking water, including 7,000 people who benefitted from hygiene kits, jerry cans, sanitary napkins and buckets.

Situation Overview

Heavy rainfall over the past week led to increase of water levels and a serious flood in the North Eastern part of Bangladesh. Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been affected most severely. The Government of Bangladesh and several national and international agencies, including UNICEF, have already started providing support to the affected communities. According to the latest update by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), in Sylhet and Sunamganj, the water is flowing above danger level (up to 1m) at several stations of Surma and Kushiyara rivers, and at Amalshid point of Kushiyara river in Zakiganj subdistricts of Sylhet district, water is flowing over 1m above danger level (red signal). As per the FFWC forecast, the flood situation may improve in several areas of Sylhet, whereas situation may worsen in the low-lying area of Netrokona District, Mymensingh Division. People living below the poverty line in these areas are in urgent need of emergency food and water supplies.

Sunamganj District Administration allocated 140 Metric Ton of rice, BDT 1,200,000 cash assistance and 2,000 dry food packages to affected population. Also, 56 flood shelters have been prepared. In Sylhet, 326 flood shelters have been prepared and at the moment there are 7,439 people staying in 95 shelters as of 19th May 2022. 199 flood shelters have been equipped with WASH facilities and DPHE of Sylhet have raised 35 tube wells and disinfected another 31 damaged tube wells.

As per the rapid assessment forms, there is an immediate need of emergency treatment, shelter, food (rice), dry food and cash assistance in the affected area. At the same time, the severe flooding is causing loss of learning for the students with over 873 educational institutions, mostly government primary schools, having been closed. This includes 447 (234 girls) students who were attending 15 UNICEF-supported learning centres.