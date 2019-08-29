Bangladesh Concept of Operations, August 2019

Background

Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya have fled into Cox’s Bazar, following deterioration of the situation between the Rohingya population in Rakhine State and Myanmar authorities. This, coupled with the existing refugee populations, has put the total caseload at approximately 1.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance (906,500 refugees combined with host community population of 335,900) (Joint Response Plan, 2019).

The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) leads the humanitarian response. The National Strategy on refugees provides basic assistance, which is further complemented and supported by assistance from the humanitarian community through immediate lifesaving emergency activities across all sectors. In line with GoB’s National Strategy, the humanitarian community has scaled up its operation to support the national government-led response.

The size and complexity of the operation requires a well-integrated and coherent inter-agency response. This is even more critical given the uncertainties surrounding the possibility for the return of the affected population to Myanmar in the shortto-medium term, as well as the high risks of natural disasters such as cyclones.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

There is a general shortage of available warehousing in the Cox’s Bazar district, limited commercial facilities to manage additional demands, and high utilisation of existing emergency and disaster management infrastructure. In addition, cargo inspection requirements pose additional challenges to fully utilise facilities “upstream” of Cox’s Bazar. Further south in the Cox’s Bazar district, storage options become more limited; available land for the construction of new storage facilities is also severely limited.

The primary road network connecting major cities (e.g Dhaka-Chittagong) is typically effective and widely used for the movement of commercial goods. Conditions are generally favourable, and no security issues have been reported to date.

However, lead time remains highly unpredictable and road safety is a nation-wide issue. Towards secondary and local roads, the network is generally accessible but with significant gaps due to poor road conditions, narrow single lanes routes and heavy traffic of small vehicles and pedestrians. These challenges are particularly acute in towns and refugee camps. During the monsoon season, roads further deteriorate and are subject to waterlogging and landslides. Within Cox’s Bazar district, the maximum suggested truck capacity is between 3-5 mt depending upon the road condition and situation at the time.

Customs are also challenging, with regulations not updated to reflect the current humanitarian situation and long lead-times in clearance process, combined with limited infrastructure at points of entry (e.g. lack of covered storage).

Lastly, Cox’s Bazar district experiences some of the highest annual rainfall in Bangladesh, and there is potential for severe flooding during the rainy season (June-October). In addition, just before the onset (April-May) and at the end of the rainy season (September-December), Bangladesh is at risk from tropical storms and cyclones that form in the Bay of Bengal. While most of the storms which directly impact Bangladesh typically make landfall along the coastline east of Chittagong, cyclones have affected the Cox’s Bazar district directly over the last decade. Damage to infrastructure from high winds can be severe, and intense flooding can limit movement and restrict road access.

Based on the above analysis, the major logistics constraints limiting humanitarian operations in Cox’s Bazar District are:

• A lack of available last mile, weather-resistant and temperature-controlled storage capacity;

• Road congestion and limited infrastructure capacity up to and within refugee camps;

• Poor and insufficient vehicle access to and within refugee camps;

• Minimal availability of logistics facilities, assets, infrastructure capacity and expertise to remain fully functional throughout the annual cyclone and monsoon seasons;

• Long lead times on domestic and international cargo clearance processes.