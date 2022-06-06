Bangladesh, Chittagong - Fire and explosion at a private Inland Container Depot (ICD) (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2022)

In the evening of 4 June, a massive fire and an explosion in a shipping container depot in Sitakunda sub-district in Chittagong (South-East Bangladesh) resulted in several casualties and injuries, including civilians, fire fighters, fire service personnel and policemen. While the search for survivors is ongoing, media reports suggest that the incident claimed at least 49 lives and left several hundred individuals injured.
Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, chemicals stored in some of the containers are believed to have caused chemical reactions.
The fire is currently under control, but firefighters are still working to fully douse it. 25 firefighting units have been activated and army has been deployed, mainly to protect the sea from chemicals. Volunteers, including from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), are also on the ground assisting firefighters, conducting search and rescue and providing first aid.