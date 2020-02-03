Bangladesh: Cargo Limit Recommendations Inside Camps

Introduction

The use of overloaded and oversized trucks in camp areas is a recurring problem and the rising frequency of related accidents impacts the safety of refugees, deteriorates road conditions, and worsens traffic fluidity. To minimize these practices, the humanitarian community is required to jointly improve monitoring of cargo deliveries in the camps and ensure that activities are supported by a safe logistics operation.

The payload restrictions for heavy vehicles implemented by the Armed Forces Division (AFD) aims to address two major problems:

Safety risks resulting from traffic accidents caused by overloaded vehicles, including fatal cases;

Road deterioration due to the use of heavy vehicles on roads with limited weight bearing capacity.

Since June 2018, the agreed vehicle size recommendation for trucks entering the camps is restricted to 5 mt during dry seasons and 3 mt during wet seasons to preserve road conditions and ensure vehicles are properly dimensioned to safely move through the narrow road network in the camps.

Moreover, poor maintenance of vehicles and aggressive driving (often resulting from attempts to save time and increase frequency of deliveries) further add to the safety risks of the operation. In support of sectors operating in the camps and the AFD seeking to inforce the maximum payload recommendation, this document aims to provide recommendations on the movement of cargo in camp areas and the management of suppliers/transporters to ensure safe traffic when delivering humanitarian assistance in the camps.

General Recommendations

All trucks moving goods should carry a supporting waybill and challans listing the load, consignee and consignor. Organisations are required to declare the total weight of the cargo in the waybill.