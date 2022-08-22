Bangladesh: Bhasan Char Rapid Food Security Assessment, July 2022

Key Highlights

• Overall vulnerability levels in Bhasan Char were found to be concerning as the assessment saw 92 percent of Rohingya households in Bhasan Char are highly vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance.

• The economic vulnerability level is 15 percent with assistance and 88 percent without assistance.

Conversely, 61 percent of the households are spending between or below MEB.

• Eighteen percent of households reported poor food consumption and only 35 percent of households are consuming adequate nutritious food.

• Almost half of the households do not consume iron-rich food, leading to increased iron deficiencies especially among women.

• Women of reproductive age (16-49) in 90 percent of households do not consume adequate nutritious food, which indicates severe food deficiency.

• Medium and high coping strategies are used by 60 percent of households, which illustrates the stressed situation to manage daily food needs. Concerningly, 78 percent of households adopt at least one negative coping strategy to access food, among which 7 percent of households adapted high coping strategies.

• Thirty percent of Rohingya households are not engaged in any income generation activities.

• LPG is the primary cooking fuel for 99 percent of households, and 49 percent use firewood as a secondary option.

• Refugees have asked for e-voucher modality (88 percent) to receive food assistance from WFP.