Bangladesh - Bhasan Char: Rapid Food Security Assessment, July 2022

Key Highlights

• Overall vulnerability levels in Bhasan Char were found to be concerning as the assessment saw 92 percent of Rohingya households in Bhasan Char are highly vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance.

• The economic vulnerability level is 15 percent with assistance and 88 percent without assistance.

Conversely, 61 percent of the households are spending between or below MEB.

• Eighteen percent of households reported poor food consumption and only 35 percent of households are consuming adequate nutritious food.

• Almost half of the households do not consume iron-rich food, leading to increased iron deficiencies especially among women.

• Women of reproductive age (16-49) in 90 percent of households do not consume adequate nutritious food, which indicates severe food deficiency.

• Medium and high coping strategies are used by 60 percent of households, which illustrates the stressed situation to manage daily food needs. Concerningly, 78 percent of households adopt at least one negative coping strategy to access food, among which 7 percent of households adapted high coping strategies.

• Thirty percent of Rohingya households are not engaged in any income generation activities.

• LPG is the primary cooking fuel for 99 percent of households, and 49 percent use firewood as a secondary option.

• Refugees have asked for e-voucher modality (88 percent) to receive food assistance from WFP.

Introduction

In late 2020, the Government of Bangladesh began relocating Rohingya households from the Cox’s Bazar camps to the island of Bhasan Char. The Government had decided to relocate a total of 100,000 refugees in phases; as of April 2022, the island’s population is nearly 27,000 Rohingya refugees. Humanitarian agencies are working in parallel with the Government as they continue to support the Rohingya population by delivering critical assistance on the island based on humanitarian and protection principles. Since November 2021, WFP and other UN agencies have conducted several field visits to Bhasan Char, supporting UN operational plans with comprehensive mappings of the gaps and needs of the Rohingya refugees, ensuring their basic human rights needs and wellbeing are upheld and provided for on Bhasan Char.

Before starting interventions, a rapid food security assessment was conducted to provide a baseline level of vulnerability for programme teams about the Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char. The assessment consists of the prevalence of food insecurity, level of economic vulnerability, livelihood coping mechanisms, income opportunities, assistance modalities, household assets, WASH, health, and education services received by refugees at the time of data collection. The information provides an in-depth reflection on how to design food security and livelihood interventions while advocating for the Government and donors.