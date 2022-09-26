Bangladesh Baseline Study Report for the Integrated Flood Resilience Programme (Phase 2)

Executive Summary

The “Integrated Flood Resilience Programme (IFRP): Phase Two through Community-Based Disaster Risk Reduction (CBDRR)” is one of the comprehensive resilience programmes of BDRCS and IFRC to enhance community resilience through reducing the vulnerability of highly exposed people to floods and to strengthen the community resilience capacity of the disaster vulnerable households through a community led approach. The programme is being implemented at the four communities of Tangail district by BDRCS with the technical support and overall guidance by IFRC. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Republic of Korea is providing the fund and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is working as the monitoring and liaison partner of this programme. The goal of the programme is to build the resilience of the community to respond to floods and other climate induced phenomena, including COVID-19 pandemic/health emergencies effectively and efficiently.

Survey Design: The Baseline Survey was a designed activity under the programme. The major objective of the survey was to collect primary and secondary data based on the indicators of the programme from four communities of Tangail district. The Survey was collaboratively conducted by BDRCS and IFRC with the support of Tangail Red Crescent Unit. Both quantitative and qualitative methods were used in the research. Household survey with 1,550 samples, 08 FGDs and 10 KIIs were conducted for the baseline survey data collection purpose.

Some Key Findings of this Survey: It was found that the rate of education was low among the community people, 62 per cent of the respondents had no formal or institutional education. The main occupations of the household heads of the four communities were based on the economy considering the rural context. About 42 per cent and 24 per cent of the household head’s main occupations is agriculture and day labouring. The households had an average monthly income of BDT 6,844 and their average monthly expenditure was BDT 7,272. Only 42 per cent of the households had their own agricultural and homestead lands. Followings are sector wise summary of this survey for a quick glance.

Findings on Disaster Preparedness: Only 21per cent of the respondents of the four communities had ideas about climate change and disaster risk reduction and about 29 per cent of the respondents had ideas/knowledge about flood resilience. Flood is the main disaster of the four communities in the last 20 years and about 89 per cent of the respondents also mentioned that river erosion had impacts on their life and livelihoods. About 63 per cent, 55 per cent, 49 per cent and 44 per cent of the respondents mentioned that flood destroys their household and properties, stops daily working opportunity, destroys crops and agricultural lands and makes people shelter less. About 49 per cent, 65 per cent and 70 per cent of the households used to take actions before, during and after the flood period. Only 28 per cent of the respondents had ideas on flood early warning messages and there was no established flood early warning system at the four communities. About 87 per cent of the respondents mentioned that their households’ livelihoods were hampered during the last flood and their households’ heads had very limited options of earnings.

Findings on Livelihoods: Only 1 per cent of the respondents or their household members received skill development training to improve livelihood/income generating options in the last three years. While identifying the necessary training for the community people to improve their livelihoods, the respondents suggested that training on animal-husbandry/poultry rearing, agriculture, tailoring and small business/retailing, small cottage, fisheries, IT and technical and vocational training would be helpful for them. About 92 per cent per cent of the respondent’s houses were found as Kaccha and only 34 per cent per cent of the respondents considered their houses as resilient to any type of disaster and flood risk.

Findings on WASH: It was found that all households of the four communities used tube-well as the major source of drinking water. Around 60 per cent of the tube-wells of the four communities are inundated when flood occurs. About 97 per cent of the households usually collects drinking water and about 24 per cent of the respondents and its household members had proper knowledge about improved water and its sources. About 43 per cent of the households must use water from inundated tube-wells during the flood period. About 81 per cent of the households had their own latrines and only 26 per cent of the latrines of the communities were protected from flood. About 78 per cent of the respondents and their household members use sandals during defecation and about 84 per cent of the respondents and their household members wash hands by using soap/mud after defecation. Only 27 per cent of the respondents had an idea about proper hand washing technique. About 78 per cent of the respondents has an idea about menstrual hygiene management. About 42 per cent of households covers food items properly and in a hygienic way.

Findings on Health: About 71 per cent of the community people takes treatment and medicine from the village doctor and only 11 per cent of the community people had the capacity to take treatment from private clinics. About 19 per cent of the respondents and their household members had suffered from types of diseases like scabies, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and dysentery during the last flood. Only 11 per cent of the households had the capacity to provide health services and advice from private clinics for their pregnant women. About 95 per cent of the respondents had an idea about COVID-19 and about 85 per cent of the respondents mentioned the COVID-19 kept impacts on the livelihoods of their households. About 14 per cent of the respondents mentioned that the women and girls of the community feel insecure during the disaster/flood period and about 15 per cent of the respondents think that sexual and gender-based violence increase during the disaster/flood period. The community people take different measures to protect women and girls from SGVB resulting from disaster/flood. About 34 per cent of the respondents mentioned that the officials/representatives of Government and nongovernment organizations consult with the community people while doing different works.

Recommendations: From the Baseline Survey, some recommendations were identified so that the implementing team can take effective measures for achieving the goals and outcomes under the programme. It has been recommended to increase the knowledge of the community people on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, community resilience, health, WASH, resilient shelter sustainable livelihoods and COVID-19 though different types of activities under the programme. It has been also recommended to form the Community Disaster Management Committee (CDMC), Community Disaster Response team (CDRT) and establish Community-Based Flood Early Warning Systems (C-BFEWS) and Community Gathering Places (CGPs) at the four communities. Training and cash grants on animalhusbandry/poultry rearing, agriculture, tailoring, small business/retailing, small cottage, fisheries, information technology, technical and vocational training should be provided to the selected beneficiaries if any type of livelihood supports are provided to the selected beneficiaries under the programme. The training and orientations under the programme must include disaster aspects so that the beneficiaries can cope with the disaster situation by utilizing their knowledge and resources. Finally,

BDRCS should do advocacy with Tangail District and Sadar Upazila Administration so that the success of the programme can be achieved. As the programme is for only one year and it will be very tough to implement all the activities under the programme by this stipulated time frame as well as achieve community resilience. So, the concerned management and IFRC should consider the extension of the programme to make the four communities resilient to flood and disaster.