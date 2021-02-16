Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Age and Disability Inclusion Needs Assessment - Preliminary Findings (15 February 2021)
Attachments
OBJECTIVES
General objective
To support key actors working in Cox’s Bazar, including coordination bodies and technical agencies and actors, to consider the nuanced and specific needs, access to services and assistance, and involvement of persons with disabilities (PwD) across all age groups, and older persons living in Rohingya camps, within the response programming.
Specific objectives
To understand the prevalence of different kinds of disability, across different ages, gender and location.
To increase the understanding of the situation of PwD, of different ages, in relation to their access to multi-sectoral services and participation in the community.
To understand specific considerations of older persons and PwD related to disaster preparedness and risk reduction.