Bangladesh: Age and Disability Inclusion Needs Assessment FactSheet - Rohingya Refugee Response (May 2021)

CONTEXT

Over the past four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing in successive waves to Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar.

Since August 2017, an estimated 715,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh, where approximately 860,000 refugees are now residing in 34 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas.1 In response to the refugee influx, national and international organisations have been delivering humanitarian assistance alongside the government of Bangladesh. In this context, the meaningful and dignified inclusion of individuals across all age groups and persons with disabilities has been incorporated into successive Joint Response Plans in 2019 and 2020.2 However, while the heightened risk of persons with disabilities and older persons is generally recognized by affected populations and humanitarian actors alike, a lack of data on disability prevalence across camps as well as the specific requirements, barriers and preferences of older persons and persons with disabilities complicates evidence-based inclusive programming.

Against this background, REACH, with technical support from the Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG), conducted an Age and Disability Inclusion Needs Assessment across Rohingya refugee populations. The assessment aimed to understand disability prevalence, and to support key actors working in Cox’s Bazar, including coordination bodies and technical agencies and actors, to consider the nuanced and specific requirements, access to services and assistance, and involvement of persons with disabilities across all age groups, and older persons living in Rohingya camps, within the response programming. The assessment was coordinated through the ADWG, and implemented with technical contributions from an Age and Disability Task Team (ADTT). The ADTT comprised of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration Needs and Population Monitoring (IOM NPM), the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector, and REACH. Technical contributions were further made by Humanity & Inclusion (HI), CBM and the Centre for Disability in Development (CDD), and Prottyashi.