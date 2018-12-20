20 Dec 2018

Bangladesh: ACAPS & NPM Analysis Hub: Situation Overview & Basic Need Index (NPM Site Assessment Round 13)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.86 MB)

The traffic lights diagram is based on the result of multisectoral priortrisation tool developed by the Analysis Hub. The tool uses NPM site assessment Round 13 data from five sectors to priortise needs geographically, at the majhee block level. The 32 indicators are selected from five sectors to build a composite index, and combined to present the Basic Needs Gap index at the majhee block level. Each indicator is evaluated for its inclusion in the priortrisation tool and selected according to the amount of variation that each indicator revealed.The Bette Verma method is used to calculate the weight of each indicator and a multiple deprivation tool is used to calculate the index in STATA. Additional explanation can be found in the Rohingya Influx Overview.

Camps and sites are tool large and diverse to be effective planning units. The analysis for the Basic Needs Gap was done at the majhee block level because the majority of differences and variations in needs are between majhee blocks. Camp level analysis can hide pockets of high need. To illustrate this, each gap in the attached diagram is presented at both camp and majhee block level.

Data source(s):

NPM Round 13 Site Assessment Main page

