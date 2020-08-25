Bangladesh: 3 years of providing support to the Rohingya refugees

On 25 August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched a brutal crackdown on the minority Rohingya Muslims in the country’s Rakhine state following attacks on border posts by an insurgent group. Massive human rights violations prompted more than 745,000 people to flee across the border into neighbouring Bangladesh, in search of safety and protection.

3 years on, most of the Rohingya refugees remain displaced in the border district of Cox’s Bazar, which is now home to the world’s largest refugee camp. Difficult living conditions in the congested and disaster-prone settlements have taken a heavy toll, especially on the younger generation, with malnutrition and risks of illnesses a serious concern.

With a long-term presence in the area, the European Union and its partner Action Against Hunger have been providing both Rohingya refugees and members of host communities with targeted treatment to address malnutrition and health issues. The programme also ensures good sanitation and hygiene practices amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.