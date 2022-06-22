Bangladesh | 2022 Severe Flash Flood Office of the UN Resident Coordinator Situation Update #2 (22 June 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY MESSAGE

The NDMC is the apex body that provides policy guidance toward disaster risk reduction and emergency response management in Bangladesh under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister met on 20 June 2022 to guide the ministries and divisions concerned with specific assignments to tackle the flood situation. Stress the need for taking adequate measures before, during and after floods.

The honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh and high officials visited the flood-affected areas to expedite the humanitarian assistance operations and to provide guidance to the local Disaster Management Committee.

Osmani International Airport will resume its flight operations soon, if there is no problem with the runway lights and if it stops raining. Previously, flight operations in Sylhet's Osmani International Airport were suspended for three days as flood water has reached the runway.

Power returns to parts of Sylhet and Sunamganj at coordinated efforts of the Bangladesh Army, Sylhet City Corporation, and Power Division. People in Sylhet and Sunamganj were without power as the electricity supply stopped to avoid accidents on 18 June 2022.

Health facilities at the upazila, union and community levels are significantly impacted due to severe flooding and many of these centres have been converted to makeshift/temporary shelters. A total of 140 medical teams form for the treatment of the flood-affected people across the country.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) with the support of IFRC and IFRC’s membership in the country is scaling up its local actions massively for the Sylhet region. The BDRCS and IFRC team along with country membership in Bangladesh is working on the launch of a possible emergency appeal to address the humanitarian crisis triggered in northeastern Bangladesh.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy monsoon rains and water from upstream in India's northeast have inundated large parts of the Sylhet division, leaving millions of people marooned and triggering a humanitarian crisis. The flash floods swept away homes and inundated farmlands, forcing families to seek shelter on higher ground and temporary flood shelters, while power cut is making life miserable. Experts considered the flood worse than the ones they had experienced in 1998 and 2004. The crisis struck at a time when the people of the division were recovering from unexpected recent floods that hit in late May. An estimated 7.2 million people are affected by this sudden flash flood and water congestion in nine northeastern districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulivazar, Habiganj, Kishorganj, and Netrakona, Brahman Baria, Mymensing and Sherpur. Among the nine districts, five heavily impacted are Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulivazar, Habiganj and Netrakona. As many as 472,856 people have been taken to around 1,605 shelter centres in a combined effort of the Army, Navy, Fire Service, and the local authorities, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR). Many households are isolated due to floods, while some have taken shelter in open areas. The safety and security of women and girls in those households are at high risk.