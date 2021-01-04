Back to Learning: Adapted Local Guidance for COVID-19 Education Facility Reopening

Introduction

As of 17 March 2020, all schools and learning facilities were closed by the Government of Bangladesh for a holiday that has since been extended for over six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, education was deemed a “non-essential” service by the ISCG and no education personnel were allowed to enter the camps for any reason, including education materials distribution. From April, the Cox’s Bazar Education Sector implemented Caregiver-Led Education, an approach to getting parents to work with their children on education activities in their homes, with limited success. Despite the best efforts of partners, the formal access restrictions for both personnel and materials distribution have proved detrimental for education in the camps and have resulted in widespread, sustained education closure throughout the camps since late March. Upon reopening, the Cox’s Bazar Education Sector is committed to re-enrolling learners in education activities as well as addressing the gap in education that has occurred due to COVID-19. This guidance is intended to guide and support partners in the safe reopening of programming as well as to make some concrete recommendations for how to measure and address learning loss and other impacts from COVID-19 including increased dropout.

This guidance was drafted through a sector-wide workshop in the month of July, 2020 to solicit partner feedback, then follow-up age-wise group discussions within each of the sector’s working groups (Early Childhood Development, Youth, and Technical) in the month of August, 2020 to draft supplementary annexes. Education Sector finalized this document at the end of October, 2020.