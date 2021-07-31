Australian Humanitarian Partnership (AHP), Bangladesh Consortium in Humanitarian Response

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

by Pankaj Kumar, Chair, Dhaka Governance Committee and Country Director, Christian Aid, Bangladesh

AHP Bangladesh Consortium successfully started the joint initiative to address the humanitarian and interim recovery needs of Rohingya and Host Community through a unique consortium approach emphasizing Localisation, Disability Inclusion and Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (July 2020-June 2023). The Consortium aims to achieve four outcomes: basic needs, self-reliance, resilience, and reform.

This program is very ambitious and working in a consortium is quite challenging and therefore needs the sincerest cooperation, coordination and communications among the six partners (CARE, EKOTA*, Oxfam, Plan, Save the Children, World Vision). The quarterly newsletter will be the key to bring about the progress, successes challenges and the way forward.