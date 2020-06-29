With Australia funding support, WFP to provide personal protective equipment to the government of Bangladesh

DHAKA – Today, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Australian High Commission jointly handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The equipment, comprising 150,000 goggles, 80,892 N95 respirator masks and 65,000 face shields, was funded by the Australian Government and will be used in the COVID-19 response.

“The Australian High Commission appreciates the dedication of frontline health workers and the challenges they face. We are delighted that, through WFP, we have been able to support the Bangladesh Government in the fight against COVID-19,” said the Australian High Commissioner, Jeremy Bruer.

To date, Bangladesh has recorded a total of 137,787 number COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,170 doctors, 1,120 nurses and 200 health technologists.

“This equipment comes at a critical time, especially as the number of COVID-19 is seeing new height in Bangladesh. We want to thank the Australian Government and WFP for their continued support,” said Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director General, DGHS.

“Health workers are at the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak response. They need the right supplies to keep themselves safe and perform their jobs effectively,” said Richard Ragan, WFP Representative and Country Director in Bangladesh.

In addition to providing food assistance to vulnerable families, WFP is providing the Government of Bangladesh with logistical support to curb the spread of the virus.

