02 May 2019

Audio messages for cyclone early warning - **Use with care**

Report
from BBC Media Action, Translators without Borders
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original

[Updated 19 April 2019 to reflect the revisions to the flag signalling system]

The audio messages below, in Rohingya language, are designed to help communicate early warning of an approaching cyclone to Rohingya communities living in camps, without access to formal cyclone shelters.

It's important that the messages are only played when the relevant cyclone warning is actually in place for Cox's Bazar. You can check on the current status of cyclone warnings using the Bangladesh Meteorological Department website.

You can preview and download the messages using the links below:

  • To be played when BMD signals 5-7 (equivalent of CPP "2 flags" signal) is in force:

  • To be played when BMD signals 8-10 (equivalent of CPP "3 flags" signal) is in force:

You can also download the guide scripts for the messages in English.

The whole package (messages and scripts) can also be downloaded using the red "Download" button below.

These messages were produced by BBC Media Action and Translators without Borders and have been endorsed by the Cox's Bazar Emergency Communications Group. They are part of our ongoing work to support communication with refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, which is being delivered in partnership with IOM and is funded by the UK Department for International Development and the US government's bureau of population, refugees and migration.

