Assessment of solid waste management practices, systems and community perceptions in Rohingya camps (March 2022)

The main objective of the study was the identification of some best practices in the field of Solid Waste Management (SWM) having a replication potential along with the documentation of some insights of community perceptions on SWM issues. Efforts have been made to analyze the existing systems with their functionalities, waste quantities, efficiencies, costs, integration of principles set by WASH sector, community feedback; and a summarized articulation is made on best practices, lessons learnt and conclusions.