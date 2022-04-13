Assessment on “Improving lives of Rohingya refugees and host community members in Bangladesh through sexual and reproductive healthcare integrated with gender-based violence prevention and response”

Publication Date: 01/10/2021

In response to the health and protection needs of the Rohingya refugees and the host communities in Cox´s Bazar, CARE is implementing the project “Improving lives of Rohingya refugees and host community members in Bangladesh through sexual and reproductive healthcare integrated with gender-based violence prevention and response” with funding support by German Federal Foreign Office. This is a two year project targeting Rohingya refuges of camp 11, 12, 15 and 16 and vulnerable host communities of Jaliapalong union for GBV and SRH services.

Indicator 1: %of targeted refugee and host community report an improved environment for women and girls following the implementation of SRH and GBV prevention measures

i. 93% respondents have good and very good understanding on available SRH service

ii. Proportion of women who make their own informed decisions regarding sexual relations, contraceptive use and reproductive health care. 17% of interviewed women can make their own informed decisions regarding sexual relations, contraceptive use and reproductive health care.

iii. 32% of interviewed female from both host community and refugee community received both Anti-natal Care (ANC) and Post Natal Care (PNC).

So, we can say that, 47% (average of result of three proxy indicator) of targeted refugee and host community report an improved environment for women and girls following the implementation of SRH prevention measures.

iv. 49% of women and girls reporting feeling safe following the implementation of GBV prevention measures

v. 63% respondents (male 21`% and female 42%) go to community leaders for seeking help when they face any form of violence both in their home and also outside of their home

Here, “56% of targeted refugee and host community report an improved environment for women and girls following the implementation of GBV prevention”

Considering the average result of above GBV and SRH indicators, we can say that, 51.5% of targeted refugee and host community reported an improved environment for women and girls on SRH and GBV prevention measures at the baseline of the project.

Indicator 2: # of people (m/f) accessing services and information on SRH services and GBV prevention and response Indicator 3: % of refugees and host population who report satisfaction with GBV and SRH assistance

i. 70% respondents from refugee and host community reported full satisfaction with GBV assistance

ii. 87% female and 65% male from refugee and host community reported full satisfaction with SRH assistance. (Among them 67% female from refugee and 20% female from host community, 45% male from refugee community and 20% male from host community)

Indicator 4: % of staff members with improved knowledge on SHR and GBV

Inicator 5: 45% of men and boys who report rejecting intimate partner violence and domestic violence

80% of staff members with improved knowledge on SHR and GBV

Indicator 5: # of women and adolescent girls having received MHM kit

i. Most of the respondents (85%) use reusable clothes

ii. 90% respondents wash and use the cloth again