Assessment Concept Note¨Rohingya Refugee Crisis Mid-Term Joint MSNA

MSNA in 2019

1. Overview

Introduction

In successive waves over four decades, Rohingya refugees have been fleeing to Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar, where they have suffered systematic, ongoing persecution. Since August 2017, an estimated 745,000 Rohingya refugees fled into Cox’s Bazar, increasing the total number of Rohingya refugees to more than 900,000.2 Most of the newly-arrived refugees rely heavily on humanitarian assistance, having left their homes with few possessions and exhausted their financial resources during the journey. Many new arrivals have settled in hilly, formerly forested areas that are highly vulnerable to landslides and flash-flooding in monsoon season, while the host communities along the Bay of Bengal coast are exposed to frequent and sometimes severe cyclone winds and tidal surge. The rapid speed and enormous scale of the refugee influx have also placed a significant strain on resources, infrastructure, public services and the local economy in what was already one of the most socially deprived areas of Bangladesh. As the crisis moves beyond the initial emergency phase to a more sustained response, comprehensive information on the needs and vulnerabilities of all affected populations is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective intersectoral programming.

Information gaps Due to the high fluidity of population movements, changing services within each settlement, and challenges presented by the monsoon and cyclone seasons, analysis on household needs and access to services is consistently in need of accurate updating in order to understand key gaps in service provision. Furthermore, while needs assessments have been regularly undertaken by humanitarian partners, multi-sector assessment initiatives serve to reduce assessment fatigue and burden on families while enhancing inter-sectoral analysis. A single multi-sectoral assessment, aligned with the humanitarian programme cycle, would provide a strategic planning tool for evidencebased prioritization through the activity’s comprehensive coverage, consistent methodology, common framework for joint analysis, and buy-in of findings. While an MSNA is intended to support detailed sectoral assessments through analysis of key needs and response gaps, the multi-sectoral nature of the assessment allows for deeper analysis and understanding of key intersectoral concepts to support humanitarian planning.

To this aim, comprehensive and ISCG-mandated Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNA) across Rohingya refugee and host community populations are needed to support detailed humanitarian planning and enhance the ability of operational partners to meet the strategic aims of donors and coordinating bodies. The pre-mid-term JRP MSNA has the specific objective of enabling the tracking of JRP 2019 indicators for monitoring and review purposes, while the comprehensive joint MSNA can provide the basis for a deeper analysis and understanding of household-level needs through the provision of up-to-date, relevant and comparable information on the multi-sectoral needs of refugee and host community populations in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh. Specific methodology notes for each assessment round within this research cycle will be developed to outline specific research objectives, scope and methodology, data analysis plans, and divisions of responsibility.