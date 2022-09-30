Assessing partner alignment in support of the health information system in Bangladesh

1. Introduction

Background

The Health Data Collaborative (HDC) was established in 2016, with the aim of strengthening national and subnational systems for integrated monitoring of health programmes and performance. It aims to contribute to the goal of data-driven performance and accountability through supporting the collection, analysis and use of timely and accurate data. HDC’s strategies for doing this are by enhancing country statistical capacity and stewardship, and for partners to align their technical and financial commitments around strong nationally owned health information systems (HIS) and a common monitoring and evaluation (M&E) plan. With stronger HIS, data generated will be more timely, accurate and comparable, and thus be more reliably used to design and monitor effective health interventions and policies.

Study objectives

The HDC’s Theory of Change (see Figure 1 in the PDF) aims to align partner technical and financial investments with country-driven plans. The current HDC workplan specifies the two main objectives as follows:

Objective 1: To improve efficiency and alignment of technical and financial investments in health data systems through collective actions.

Objective 2: To strengthen country capacity to plan, implement, monitor and review progress and standardized processes for data collection, availability, analysis and use to achieve national health-related targets (and therefore eventual Sustainable Development Goal [SDG] health targets).

This assessment was commissioned by UNICEF, in support of HDC, with the overall aim of understanding the status of the HIS in Bangladesh, the investments that the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) is making to strengthen its HIS, and the alignment status of partner technical and financial investments to GoB priorities for strengthening the HIS.