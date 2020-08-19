Assessing the functionality of marketplaces serving Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh: A market assessment in Cox's Bazar (July 2020)

Introduction

In August 2017, targeted violence against the Rohingya people living in Myanmar triggered a massive refugee influx in Bangladesh, with an estimated 745,000 Rohingya fleeing into Cox’s Bazar. Almost three years on, approximately 1.3 million people living in Ukhyia and Teknaf sub-districts need assistance (ISCG, 2019), including 860,243 Rohingya refugees (187,534 families)1 residing in 34 camps (WFP, 2020a).

The overwhelming number of arrivals exacerbated an already fragile situation and is believed to have presented new socio-economic challenges to the host communities. Relative price increase of goods and services, market distortions due to aid commodities being sold and decrease in the wage labour rate are but a few challenges that have been reported. On the other hand, the increasing number of contacts and transactions between the two communities (refugees and host population) have contributed to shaping the camp economy. In fact, multiple market actors have emerged, and supply channels of food and non-food products have also diversified.

All in all, the market situation in and around the camps, their interlinkages, functionality etc. have changed substantially since the influx, but updated information on the overall functioning of the market in Cox’s Bazar was not available at the time of the inception of this study (November 2019). While quite a number of market assessments exist, these have been undertaken at a micro-level, focussing on specific camp-markets and without taking into account the market environment at large, not to mention the business relationships with the rest of the country. In addition to that, previous studies largely assessed the supply of food. However, given that Rohingya refugees cannot create livelihood opportunities, humanitarian assistance will remain critical. As WFP and other humanitarian partners are prioritising market-based interventions, a more comprehensive and updated market assessment was required in order to identify how markets can fulfil the demand for essential needs required on a regular, seasonal, or exceptional basis by households for ensuring survival and minimum living standards.

A multi-sector market assessment was therefore key to identifying new market relationships formed, gaps remaining unfilled and an effective plan for multi-sector interventions moving forward, aiming at investigating the market access to goods beyond food.

The rest of this paper is organized as follows. Section 2 describes the context, section 3 reviews previous markets assessments, section 4 assesses current market functionality, section 5 sheds some lights on the impact of refugee influx on markets, while section 6 provides concluding remarks.