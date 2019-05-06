Asia Pacific: Cyclone Fani (Bangladesh) Information bulletin n° 3

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. No international assistance is requested at this stage by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and or Bangladesh Government.

The situation

Powerful Cyclone Fani, at its worst an “extremely severe” storm, following its landfall in Odisha, India reached the Jessore, Satkhira and Khulna regions of Bangladesh around 6:00 am on Saturday, 4 May 2019 and then moved north-northeastwards, crossing Chuadanga, Rajbari, Manikganj and Dhaka with the speed increasing negligibly, and has weakened into a land deep depression. According to the Met office, the storm then crossed the Sylhet and Mymensingh region, and finally moved towards Meghalaya in India, leaving Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC), five people were killed while 832 were injured and 153,832 acres crops damaged.

Under Cyclone Fani’s influence the sky overcast and rain/thunder showers with gusty/squally wind continued at many places over the country on 4 May 2019. The wind speed was about 50-80 kph at many places over the country and about 40-50 kph is likely over north bay.

After crossing Bangladesh on Saturday, 4 May without causing major damage, Cyclone “Fani” has dissipated. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) latest weather situation update1 , issued on 5 May, squalls were now unlikely over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas. Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower the level of their warning signal.

BMD advised to hoist danger signal seven for coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat,

Jhalokathi, Pirozpur, Barisal, Patuakhali, Borguna, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars. Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal number Seven while Maritime Ports of Chattogram has been advised to hoist danger signal number Six. Coastal Districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and their offshore Islands and chars were under danger signal number Six. Maritime ports of Cox’s bazar have been advised to keep hoisted local Warning signal number Four.

The Bangladesh government issued mass evacuation orders in its coastal districts and as a pre-caution, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in conjunction with BDRCS evacuated 1,640,000 people and moved them to 4,071 cyclone shelters in 19 districts. The armed forces were also kept ready for disaster response. A total of 13 flights were cancelled on Saturday, 4 May and some others were delayed due to bad weather caused by Cyclone Fani.

Initial estimates from the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief indicate that approximatively 53,000 acres of agricultural land and 13,000 houses were damaged across the country. However, the preliminary estimates undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture indicate that up to 36,414 hectares (89,981 acres) of crops were affected in 21 districts. According to the Ministry of Food, the current national stocks of rice and wheat are sufficient to prevent any shortage of food.

The initial assessment performed by the Department of Public Health Engineering’s Emergency Operations Centre reported that some 3,300 tube-wells and 30 latrines were damaged in Patuakhali, Borguna and Bhola districts.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is still closely monitoring the overall situation at the local level in order to prevent possible disease outbreaks in case of disrupted water and sanitation systems in low-lying inundated areas.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief distributed 3,800 metric tons of rice, 19.7 million Bangladeshi Taka in cash (approx. CHF 238,000) and, 41,000 dry food packages. In addition to the emergency allocations to the affected districts, it is providing cash assistance to the families of those who lost their lives to the cyclone.