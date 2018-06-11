Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 - 11 June 2018)

Bangladesh

On 9 and 10 June, a depression that had earlier formed in the Bay of Bengal passed through Cox’s Bazar, triggering heavy rain and causing flooding, landslides and wind damage in the camps for Rohingya refugees. Over 9,000 refugees were affected by the storm, with five people injured, 194 people displaced and 855 shelters damaged. The storm also severely damaged the access road that runs through the middle of the main Kutupalong-Balukhali camp, which as of 11 June is closed for repairs.

In recent weeks, over 28,000 refugees have been relocated, as a result of risk mitigation and infrastructure development, with additional people at risk from the impact of the monsoon season still being relocated to safer areas.

Indonesia

On 10 June, Mount Agung in Karangasem District, Bali, erupted at 22:14 hrs. Mt. Agung is currently at Level III (Alert) status, and a four kilometer no-activity zone is in place. Communities living in the area have been reminded to be vigilant, especially of the possibility of lava flow in nearby rivers.

Philippines

On 6 June an area of low pressure was reported 715 km east of Surigao City. By 9 June, the tropical depression had intensified into a severe tropical storm, bringing heavy rainfall to Luzon, Quezon and Davao Regions. In many cities schools were suspended and flash floods reported. As of 10 June, the storm was moving in a northeast direction away from the Philippines at 27 km per hour.

As of 11 June, almost 39,000 families remain displaced from their homes in Marawi. The vast majority – 97 percent – are living with other families, while the remainder are staying in 37 evacuation centers. Facilities in these centers are reportedly deteriorating and there is need for repairs, while food assistance and livelihoods support also remain key concerns. To date, more than 51,000 families have returned to 67 barangays out of a total of 96 barangays in Marawi City. More than 1,000 units in Sagonsongan transitory site have been completed, with 759 units occupied. However, sludge and waste water treatment is a concern at the transitory site, with waste water reportedly draining into open canals.

