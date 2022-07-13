Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 - 11 July 2022)

BANGLADESH

An estimated 7.2 million people have been severely affected following devastating flash floods which began in May 2022 with a second wave starting around the 15 June 2022 in nine northeastern districts of Bangladesh. Floods have inundated large parts of the Sylhet division, stranding millions of people and triggering a humanitarian crisis. The flash floods swept away homes and inundated farmlands, forcing families to seek shelter on higher ground. The Government has moved over 472,000 people to some 1,605 shelter centres. The UN and NGO partners are supporting these efforts by delivering food assistance, drinking water, cash, emergency drugs, water purification tablets, dignity and hygiene kits and education support to the affected families. The Humanitarian Country Task Team has launched a response plan calling for US$58.4 million to provide essential needs for over 1.5 million targeted people in five heavily impacted districts of Sunamganj, Netrokona, Sylhet, Habiganj and Moulvibazar.

PAKISTAN

Monsoon floods continue to affect several provinces in Pakistan, causing floods, flash floods and severe weather-related events.. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 11 July, up to 147 fatalities have been reported across seven provinces, most of them in Balochistan (63 fatalities), Sindh (26), and Punjab (23), and 160 individuals have been injured. More than 1,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, five bridges and road sections affected. National authorities are providing assistance to the most affected people. Further heavy rainfall is forecast over much of the country over the coming days.

AFGHANISTAN

Heavy and unseasonal rainfall across the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan since 5 July have caused flash floods that have damaged or destroyed about 2,900 houses and have reportedly killed 39 people. There have been no reports of people displaced by the floods. Households assessed to date report needing emergency shelter, non-food items, food and water, sanitation, and hygiene support. Multiple localized assessments and relief operations are ongoing.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Over 2,000 people have been displaced by violence that broke out on 8 July in Hela and Enga provinces amidst ongoing general elections. The clashes arose between supporters of opposing candidates and resulted in at least five deaths in Magarima District, Hela Province, and at least seven deaths in Lagaip-Porgera District, Enga Province. An estimated 2,000 people have been displaced in Magarima, whereas the displacement figure is unknown in Lagaip-Porgera. At least 10 houses and a warehouse storing agricultural products, seeds, and supplies were destroyed in the violence. Shortages of food and fuel are being felt across the conflict-affected communities in Lagaip-Porgera District.The only commercial airport in Enga Province remains closed since 8 July due to damage to the runway.