Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 September - 5 October 2020)

BANGLADESH

Heavy rain between 26 and 27 September has affected northern Bangladesh causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods. Rangpur district in Rangpur Division is among the worst hit areas, where around 100,000 residents were cut off by floods and several roads were swamped by flood water reaching up to one meter. In parts of Nilphamari and Thakurgaon districts (also Rangpur Division), around 20,000 people were reported stranded and hundreds of buildings damaged.

Damage and needs assessments in the affected areas are ongoing.

120K people cut off by floods

INDONESIA

Intense rainfall caused the overflowing of Pekon Sukaraja River and subsequent floods in Lampung Province on the southern tip of Sumatra island. According to the Indonesian Red Cross, more than 1,200 people were affected and over 1,000 houses were damaged. The Red Cross together with the local Government are providing food packages and medical assistance to the affected population.

PHILIPPINES

According to a recently conducted survey by a social research institution, an estimated 7.6 million families reported involuntary hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the highest hunger incidence since 2014. Overall hunger in Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao reached new-record highs with an estimated 4.9 million families suffering from lack of food, with the survey showing that hunger is more prevalent among people with less formal educations. While gradually reopening the economy to address joblessness, poverty and hunger, the Government has set up a Zero Hunger Task Force, which is planning to release its National Food Policy in October 2020.

7.6M families reported involuntary hunger