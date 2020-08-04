Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 July - 3 August 2020)

BANGLADESH

Heavy monsoon rains in upstream regions continue to cause flooding in 30 districts in the north, north-east and south-east of the country, affecting some 5.4 million people. As of 2 August, 135 deaths, mostly as a result of drowning, have been reported. Flooding has damaged houses, dykes and embankments, water sources, hygiene facilities, and has severely impacted livelihoods, especially in the agricultural sector. Access to basic services such as health care and education have been disrupted. Humanitarian partners continue to respond the needs of affected people in coordination with the Government of Bangladesh.

INDONESIA

Since 31 July, heavy rains in South Bolaang Mongondow district, North Sulawesi province have caused six rivers to overflow, resulting in flash floods. At least 29 houses were washed away, and 64 were damaged. More than 4,300 people have been affected. Local government has prepared IDP camps and is providing logistics, water and food assistance. Heavy equipment has been mobilized to clear affected areas of debris and mud. A further 29,447 people have also been displaced following flooding in Gorontalo City of Gorontalo Province when the Bone and Bolango rivers overflowed on 29 July. The Rapid Response Team of the Gorontalo City has conducted a rapid assessment and is coordinating with relevant agencies to distribute aid.

VIETNAM

Tropical Storm Sinlaku struck Vietnam on 2 August, weakening to a tropical depression as it made landfall. Rainfall from the storm has caused localized flashfloods in the North and North-Central region of Vietnam, central part of Laos and the north and northeast of Thailand with minor damage reported. TS Sinlaku is the first tropical storm to make landfall in this part of the region this year.

NEPAL

As of 30 July, 163 people have died following monsoon induced floods and landslides that have affected 73 districts across all seven provinces.

The vast majority of casualties have been caused by landslides. A further 57 people are missing and 153 people are injured. Many thousands of households have been forced to temporarily leave their homes, including 5,600 families in Sudurpaschim Province. Displaced families are reportedly staying in schools, makeshift huts and other temporary settlements. There have been reports of shortages of water, latrines and overcrowding in many of these temporary displacement sites.

Search and rescue and the distribution of initial humanitarian assistance is ongoing but is being impacted by damage to roads. Affected people are being provided with food, shelter items, hygiene kits and cash.

PHILIPPINES

About 3.65 million children under 5 years in Mindanao and Central Luzon received life-saving polio vaccines during a mass immunization campaign from 20 July to 2 August led by Department of Health with the support of UNICEF and WHO. Almost 84,000 children in Central Luzon remain unvaccinated due to refusals, deferrals, and lockdown in some communities. Discussions are ongoing for the extension of the campaign in Mindanao and Central Luzon to cover the unvaccinated children. The next phase of the campaign which will cover the provinces of Bulacan and Laguna is tentatively scheduled from 3 to 16 August.