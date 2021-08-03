Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 July – 2 August 2021)

CHINA

A week of heavy rainfall in central China, marked by record downpours on 20 July, triggered flooding and mudslides in Henan Province that killed at least 302 people with 50 still missing, according to the provincial authorities. About 95 per cent of the casualties were in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou. In Henan (population of 99.4 million), over 13.9 million people have been affected as of 30 July and 1.5 million residents have been relocated to safer grounds. More than 55,000 houses and 1 million hectares of crops have been damaged.

As national and local authorities continue to step up relief and recovery operations, the local authorities are prioritizing relief, prevention of flood-borne diseases, and psychosocial support at relocation sites. On 2 August, the Cabinet announced that an investigation team will gather lessons from the response in Zhengzhou and propose measures to improve disaster prevention and relief.

MYANMAR

Heavy rains since 21 July have led to floods across several states and regions in Myanmar, with a number of townships in Kayin, Mon, eastern Shan and Rakhine states as well as Tanintharyi Region affected the most. In Rakhine State, floods affected the Kalar Chaung Monastery displacement site in Mrauk-U Township, as well as the Kyauk Ta Lone IDP camp in Kyaukphyu Township. In Maungdaw, Buthidaung, and Rathedaung townships in northern Rakhine, over 600 households in several villages were also reportedly affected, while in Thandwe Township, roads connecting communities have been blocked and power supply temporarily disrupted. Some 200 households in the affected areas in the township have been evacuated to safer locations by local volunteers. In Kayin State, around 4,400 people were affected in Hlaingbwe Township and in Myawaddy town. Additional people, whose exact number could not be ascertained at the time of reporting, have also been affected in Mon and eastern areas of Shan states, as well as in Tanintharyi Region. Local volunteers and operational partners are making efforts to address people’s urgent and immediate needs. The response however, is complicated due to pre-existing access challenges, such as insecurity in certain locations, as well as COVID-19 related restrictions.

BANGLADESH

Heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to affect Cox’s Bazar District including the Rohingya refugee camps. According to latest reports, 21 people have died, over 6,100 refugee shelters have been destroyed or damaged, and more than 13,000 refugees have been forced to relocate and are seeking shelter with families or in community facilities.

Hundreds of facilities, including primary health clinics, distribution points, and latrines have been damaged. Humanitarian partners are providing food assistance, non-food items, shelter materials, drinking water, mobile health services, and protection services. UN agencies and humanitarian partners together with community health workers are conducting disease surveillance and are identifying and referring refugees who require medical support. Damaged roads, flooding, and risks of landslides are hindering assessments and response efforts in some of the affected areas. There are concerns that the floods have heightened the risk of water-borne diseases and COVID-19.