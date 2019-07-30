Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 - 30 July 2019)

BANGLADESH

Heavy monsoon rains have led to flooding across the country.

According to the Government and the Joint Needs Assessment, 7.3 million people are affected, 119 people killed, and over 300,000 people displaced. Over 580,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, and 2,500 schools are either damaged by floods or being used as evacuation shelters, disrupting classes for up to 400,000 children. The Government is leading response efforts, supported by NGOs, the Red Crescent, and the UN.

MYANMAR

According to official reports, monsoon floods have cumulatively displaced more than 86,000 people in eight states and regions. As flood waters have receded, more than 40,000 people remain displaced, sheltering in 57 sites downstream in the lower-lying regions of Mandalay, Magway and Sagaing. Around 300 people also remain displaced in the Bhamo area of Kachin State.

More than 5,000 people have been displaced following clashes between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army in Ponnagyun, Myebon, Ann, Buthidaung, Rathedaung, Mrauk-U and Kyauktaw townships between 14 July and 23 July. According to the Rakhine State Government, 27,000 people are currently displaced in 87 sites in 11 townships. This is the first reported conflict in Ann,

Kyaukphyu and Myebon townships.

PHLIPPINES

A number of earthquakes struck the remote northern Batanes islands on 27 July. It is reported that as of 30 July, nine people were killed, over 60 injured, and 15 homes are damaged. Over 2,600 people are displaced to the town plaza waiting for their homes to be declared safe to return. The national government is leading the response assisted by humanitarian partners.

CHINA

As of early 29 July, 38 people had been found dead and 13 remained missing after a landslide hit Guizhou Province last week, according to local authorities. A total of 22 households were affected by the incident. Rescue workers are searching for the missing, and disease control personnel have disinfected the area. The government has reportedly set aside US$4.4m for rescue efforts and the relocation of victims.