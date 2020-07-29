Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 - 27 July 2020)

BANGLADESH

Heavy monsoon rains in upstream regions continue to cause flooding in 21 northern, north-eastern and south-eastern districts, affecting an estimated 4.7 million people.

Over 90 people have lost their lives, mostly as a result of drowning. Flooding has damaged housing, dykes and embankments, water sources, hygiene facilities and more than 1,900 schools.

Livelihoods, local markets, crops, livestock and fisheries in the most-affected areas are severely affected and healthcare services are disrupted, further exacerbating people’s vulnerability. Humanitarian partners continue to respond to people’s needs in coordination with the Government of Bangladesh.

4.7 million people affected

INDIA

Heavy monsoon rain continues to affect northern parts of India since mid-June. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1.3 million people across 25 of the 33 districts in Assam have been affected. 24 people have been reported dead and more than 27,400 people have been displaced and are staying in over 270 relief camps.

Floodwater has inundated over 83,000 ha of crop area. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the Indian Army have deployed for rescue operations. Humanitarian partners are currently carrying out rapid needs assessment in the affected areas.

According to Caritas India, emergency support will include shelter, safe hygiene and clean drinking water to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

MYANMAR

According to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), over 25,000 people have been displaced due to floods in Mandalay, Magway and Sagaing regions, and Kachin State. In Kachin state, nearly 7,750 people in nine townships were displaced between 11 and 27 July. 46 temporary shelters currently host around 6,650 people, while only few have been able to return to their homes.

On 19 July, a dyke breach in Mandalay region affected some 16,000 people.

Temporary shelters for the displaced population have been set up in Amarapura Township, in the southern part of Mandalay city. DDM is providing cash and food assistance, while humanitarian partners are providing hygiene parcels and masks.

25,000 people displaced

INDONESIA

On 25 July, floods and landslides in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, North Sulawesi forced over 300 households/900 people to evacuate. Over 250 houses were flooded and damaged, and landslides made roads impassable.

BPBD and other government agencies are responding by evacuating affecting communities, conducting rapid assessments, clearing roads to access affected areas, distributing relief items, and setting up emergency shelters.