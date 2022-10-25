Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (18 - 24 October 2022)

BANGLADESH

Cyclone Sitrang made landfall in Bangladesh on 24 October with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour, causing at least seven deaths. The UN, Red Crescent Movement and national and international NGOs worked closely with District Commissioners from low-lying coastal districts to mobilize volunteers for early warning and evacuation. Warnings were issued for coastal districts and maritime activities were halted, while more than 219,000 people evacuated to temporary storm shelters.

Relief operations have started with the distribution of cash and dry food from the Government. Although there is no official request from the Government for system-wide international assistance, the humanitarian community is working on the 72-hours needs assessment, as well as coordinating with their respective sectoral line ministries to identify needs to inform the response.

No flooding or major damage has been reported thus far in the Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char and Cox’s Bazar.

INDONESIA

Flooding occurred in 10 out of 34 provinces in Indonesia between 19 and 23 October, reportedly inundating at least 53,592 houses, killing six people, and directly affecting over 170,000 people, including through displacements. In Central Kalimantan province, 3,702 people have already been displaced for 3 weeks or more due to floods since early October. Local governments and the Indonesian Red Cross branches have responded with displacement hosting sites, health services, public kitchens and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities. Indonesia continues to experience heavy downpours, estimated to last until February 2023.

MYANMAR

Civilian casualties, destruction of civilian properties and displacement due to ongoing fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and various Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) in different parts of the country are continuing to drive humanitarian needs. In Kachin, reports indicate that dozens of people, including civilians, were killed or injured in an airstrike during a concert in Hpakant township on 23 October. In Rakhine and southern Chin, fighting has continued in several townships, including Buthidaung,

Kyauktaw, Maungdaw and Minbya in Rakhine as well as Paletwa in southern Chin, resulting in further civilian casualties and displacement. Key roads and waterways between the townships in northern Rakhine and in Sittwe remain blocked, restricting the movement of civilians and preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching people in need.

In addition, as of 19 October, the use of the public waterway between Sittwe and Pauktaw was also indefinitely suspended.

Hostilities in the northwest and southeast of Myanmar continued unabated, generating new humanitarian needs and posing severe protection risks for civilians. Humanitarians continue to provide emergency and lifesaving assistance to people affected and displaced by the conflict and related restrictions on their access to services.

According to the latest UN figures, as of 17 October almost 1.4 million people remain internally displaced across Myanmar. This includes more than 1 million people who have been displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover and more than 330,400 people who were displaced as a result of previous conflicts, the majority of whom are in Rakhine.