Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 - 22 July 2019)

BANGLADESH

The overall flood situation has deteriorated further, as low lying areas of 21 districts are flooded. As of 21 July, about 4 million people have been affected by flood and landslides, 36 people reportedly killed, and more than 187,000 people displaced, according to the Government. Schools in most affected areas are being used as shelters. Response is ongoing and the government authorities have distributed relief items. About 2,000 emergency health support teams are operational in 20 districts. Forecasts suggest that another round of heavy rainfall could result in additional flooding and landslides in Bangladesh and surrounding areas from late July into early August.

MYANMAR

Monsoon rains and overflowing rivers have triggered seasonal floods in eight states and regions, with evacuations in many locations. According to the Government, more than 57,000 people are estimated to have been cumulatively displaced to 184 evacuation centres. Three people are reported to have been killed. State and regional governments, DDM, the Myanmar Red Cross Society, civil society organizations and private individuals have provided relief assistance to the displaced and affected people.

PAKISTAN

Flash flooding took place in Neelum district in the northern part of the country. 24 people were killed, 7 injured and approximately 200 houses damaged. The Government authorities and Red Crescent have responded.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Following the Mt. Ulawun eruption, a government assessment of communities home to approximately 7,500 people, showed nearly all household food gardens were covered in ash and likely lost. Schools, due to resume on 8 July, remained suspended. Evacuees are still located in informal sites along the Pandi River. Access to clean water and sanitation and hygiene continue to be priorities, as well as a growing need to address psychosocial issues and establish safe recreational zones for children and support programs for women. The Government has distributed US$66,700 worth of food relief to evacuation sites, and public health authorities have provided medical assistance. In-country support from humanitarian partners has included provision of food, emergency shelter items and non-food items, essential medicines and supplies, and nutritional supplements.

PHILIPPINES

There is a surge in dengue cases, with over 100,000 cases reported by the Department of Health (DOH) from 1 January to 29 June 2019, an 85 per cent increase in cases from the same period last year. More than 450 deaths were reported. The provinces of Iloilo, Capiz,

Aklan Antique and Guimaras in the Western Visayas region declared an outbreak, with many municipalities seeking a state of calamity to access emergency funding.

WHO is supporting the DOH with epidemiological analysis and rapid risk assessments, preparing targeted risk communication messages for health workers and communities to ensure early detection.

