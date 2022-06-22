Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 - 20 June 2022)

BANGLADESH

Heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have affected an estimated 6.8 million people in the northeastern part of Bangladesh. Some 459,567 people have been evacuated to 1432 safety centers. The floods struck at a time when affected communities were still recovering from unseasonal floods in late May 2022. There are reports of disruption in power supply and both land and air transportation. Education and health facilities have been affected, and protection concerns have been raised as the safety centers are ill-equipped. The government authorities and humanitarian partners are distributing relief items; however, the relief operations are encountering logistical challenges. The Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) is working closely with partners to assess the situation and provide support to the government-led response.

KITIBATI

The Kiribati Government last week declared a state of disaster for the country due to drought. The disaster declaration allows the government to coordinate efforts involving various public bodies and international agencies and partners to get aid to those already being affected. Current measures include advice for people to boil or use bottled water, and the provision of one hundred solar distillation units for outer communities to ensure safe drinking water. This follows increased salinity levels in the water sources and below-normal recent rainfall which is forecast to continue until the end of the year. The first international response has come from Australia providing 100 solar distillation units for outer communities which will convert well water into safe drinking water.

MYANMAR

Fighting in northwest Myanmar has continued during the week, resulting in further displacement of civilians and growing humanitarian needs. Sporadic fighting, including ambush attacks, has been reported in several townships in Chin State and Magway Region. Sagaing Region has witnessed continued intense armed clashes in multiple townships over the past few weeks, where civilian casualties, arrests, and destruction of civilian properties were also reported. As of 13 June 2022, the number of people who remain displaced in northwest Myanmar since the February 2021 military takeover stands at 457,600: 33,900 IDPs in Chin, 53,600 IDPs in Magway and 370,100 IDPs in Sagaing. In addition, more than 1,937 houses and properties, including churches and monasteries, have reportedly been burnt down in all three areas during the same period, bringing the total number of destroyed structures across the northwest to at least 16,680 since February 2021, according to partners and local contacts.