Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 - 20 July 2020)

BANGLADESH

Ongoing weeklong monsoon rains caused severe flooding in low lying areas of Bangladesh.

According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC), 18 districts of Northern, NorthEastern and South-Eastern Bangladesh are most affected. The flood situation is currently worsening in those districts where roads are cut off, leaving hundreds of thousands of people stranded. 2.4 million people are reportedly affected and over 548,000 families had their homes flooded or water-logged. Flood protection infrastructures such as embankments and dykes are already damaged. The COVID-19 pandemic context creates further challenges to disaster response and recovery efforts as measures such as physical distancing need to be observed in order to minimize the risk of infections among the affected people, especially those in emergency shelters.

548K families had their homes flooded

INDONESIA

On 13 July, flashfloods in North Luwu District, South Sulawesi resulted in the displacement of over 14,400 people. 38 people have been reported dead, 58 sustained injuries, and 38 people are currently missing. The floods affected over 4,200 houses, nine schools, and dozens of places of worship. Access to the affected areas is complicated due to damaged and flooded roads, which are currently being cleared with heavy equipment. The National Disaster Management Agency and Indonesian Air Force have mobilized aircrafts to support logistics and evacuation operations. Search and Rescue efforts are ongoing. Neighboring districts and provinces, the Indonesian Red Cross and members of the Humanitarian Forum Indonesia are supporting clean-up operations and are providing food packages, potable water, and NFIs.

14.4K people displaced

NEPAL

Monsoon rains have resulted in flooding and landslides in several municipalities across the country.

As of 16 July, 101 people have been reported dead, 53 are missing and 96 have sustained various injuries. Rapid assessments have identified shelter, food and protection as key immediate needs.

Access remains the biggest challenge as many of the remote areas affected by landslides are only accessible with helicopters at present. Another key issue is the depletion of PPE supplies, in particular masks, and the need to ensure minimum availability of protective equipment for ‘frontline workers’. With further rains and flooding possible, the HCT is discussing monsoon preparedness and scaling up coordination via the respective provincial-level focal points.