Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 November 2019)

BANGLADESH / INDIA

Following the landfall of Cyclone Bulbul on 9-10 November, the reported number of fatalities due to the storm has increased to 12 people in India and 12 in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, it is estimated that 28 people remain missing, 71 have been injured, and more than 2 million people were temporarily evacuated. More than 50,000 houses were damaged or destroyed and more than 60,000 hectares of crops were affected. National disaster response teams were deployed to affected areas in both countries to provide food and relief items to affected people.

MYANMAR

In Rakhine State, about 1,280 people were displaced from their homes between 10 and 13 November due to the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army. Armed clashes between the Myanmar Military and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) were reported in northern Shan State between 13 and 16 November. One civilian was reportedly injured during the fighting and a number of homes and schools were damaged in Namhsan and Lashio townships. Four civilians were injured by landmines in Namhsan and Kyaukme townships on 7 and 8 November.

SAMOA

The Government declared a state of emergency on 15 November due to a measles outbreak. So far, there have been 997 suspected cases with 443 people admitted to hospitals. A total of 15 fatalities with complications related to measles have been confirmed. The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated. The UN, including the UN Resident Coordinator, WHO, and UNICEF, are closely collaborating with Ministry of Health and other relevant line ministries to respond to the epidemic. According to the NEOC, approximately 70,000 people in Samoa will be vaccinated with support from WHO and UNICEF.

INDONESIA

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 33 km struck beneath the sea between Sulawesi and the Maluku Islands on the 14 November. Up to 391,000 people were exposed to moderate shaking. The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) reported that three people were injured, and 36 houses and other buildings were damaged. Tsunami alerts were issued by the regional tsunami service for North Maluku and North Sulawesi provinces but were lifted after a few hours.