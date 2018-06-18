Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 June 2018)

BANGLADESH

From 11 to 18 June, heavy monsoon rains in Cox’s Bazar again triggered flooding and landslides in the Rohingya refugee camps, affecting 9,000 individuals and displacing more than 2,000 people.

Small-scale landslides, floods and high winds damaged structures, bridges, culverts, drainage channels and access roads as well as water points, latrines and other facilities in Ukhia and Teknaf.

Weather conditions continue to pose serious protection, health and other risks to refugees, especially to women and children who represent over 80 per cent of the Rohingya refugee population.

9,000 refugees affected

2,000 refugees displaced

INDONESIA

On 13 June, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 6 km deep, struck Sumenep District in East Java province. Six were injured, and 77 houses and five public facilities were damaged. On 14 June, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Mentawai Islands District in West Sumatera Province. 12 aftershocks were recorded but no injuries or damage have been reported. On 15 June, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sarmi District in Papua Province. Three people were reportedly seriously injured, and 118 houses were damaged. Local and national government agencies are working to provide assistance to affected people.

MYANMAR

Heavy monsoon rains in recent weeks have led to floods and landslides in 10 states and regions of Myanmar. As of 17 June, 8,000 houses have been damaged or inundated, 23,000 people have been temporarily evacuated, 12,000 acres of farmland have been damaged, and 11 people have died due to floods and landslides. Government authorities, the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS), and local organizations are providing assistance to flood-affected people, including food and other relief items.

23,000 people evacuted

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Earthquake response activities in the Southern Highlands Province have been suspended after an outbreak of violence in the provincial capital, Mendi. Following the result of a national court decision to dismiss an election petition in favour of the incumbent Governor, protestors attacked multiple public and private buildings. On 14 June, the PNG Prime Minister declared a State of Emergency in Southern Highlands Province. Relief activities in areas of the Southern Highlands Province not affected by the violence are ongoing.

JAPAN

On 18 June a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Osaka, reportedly killing three people and injuring 61 others. No damage to nuclear power plants has been reported, but infrastructure such as roads, water, power and gas supplies has been affected. There is a risk of aftershocks in the same region in the coming days.