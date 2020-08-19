Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 - 18 August 2020)

DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Unusual heavy rains between 1 and 6 August and again on 10 August have resulted in flooding in several provinces. The southern agricultural areas in particular have reportedly seen a near total annual amount of rain in just a week.

According to state media, almost 40,000 hectares of crops were damaged nationwide, and at least 16,680 dwelling houses and over 630 public buildings were destroyed or inundated. In addition, several roads, bridges, railways and a power station were damaged. The UN team in the country is in contact with government authorities and stands ready to support its response to the most vulnerable communities if required.

BANGLADESH

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) the ongoing floods resulted in over 220 deaths so far, which is almost twice as much compared to last year’s monsoon season. More than 1.27 million houses have been partially or fully damaged by the floods and over 167,000 families remain displaced.

In addition, over 170,000 hectares of agricultural land have been affected. While flood waters are receding in some areas, riverbanks continue to erode and pose risks to surrounding communities. Humanitarian partners are working with Bangladesh authorities to assist the most vulnerable groups with food, shelter, clean water, hygiene supplies and other requirements. A US$40 million response plan has been launched to help more than 1 million of the people most severely in need.

167K families displaced

NEPAL

Monsoon rainfall continues to trigger flooding and landslides across the country. 22 people have died and 18 people remain missing following a landslide triggered by heavy rain that struck several mountain villages in northeast Nepal on 14 August.

Ongoing search and rescue operations are complicated by continuous rainfall and mudslides in the affected areas. According to the Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), floods and landslides have caused 196 deaths and injured 188 people so far in 2020.

196 deaths in 2020

PAKISTAN

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heavy monsoon rainfall has caused flooding and damages in different parts of the country, specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Sindh provinces over the last few days. 85 people have reportedly lost their lives and 28 people were injured, while more than 1,000 houses are fully or partially damaged. The Red Cross and Red Crescent is carrying out rapid needs assessments in the affected areas, while the Pakistan army has evacuated almost 300 people and is conducting search and rescue operations.

1K+ houses are fully destroyed or damaged