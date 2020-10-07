Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 September 2020)

Regional Situation

With over 6.6 million confirmed cases, India has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region, and second globally.

On top of the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies there is a 75% likelihood of La Niña materialising between September 2020 - March 2021. Countries at high risk of possible La Niña impacts in Asia and the Pacific are: Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, the Philippines, Tonga, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Afghanistan and Iran.