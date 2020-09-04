Bangladesh + 22 more

Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 August 2020)

Regional Situation

● With over 3.8 million confirmed cases, India has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region, and third globally.

● The pandemic continues to spread across Asia and the Pacific. India, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines and Indonesia continue to experience a steady increase in new cases.

● Many countries in the region are responding to humanitarian emergencies in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Afghanistan is experiencing flash floods and armed clashes in several provinces.

  • Indonesia continues to respond to the flooding in North Luwu District.

  • Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin states have continued to experience conflicts, displacing an additional 77,000 people this year who are highly vulnerable with limited access to services.

  • In the Philippines an earthquake struck Masbate province, impacting access to services.

UNFPA Capacity Building Highlights

● Across the Asia and Pacific region, UNFPA has provided capacity building initiatives, reaching:

  • 223,973 front line SRH service providers (including maternal health, family planning, and infection prevention and control).

  • 9,300 front line GBV service providers (including case management, referral pathways, and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS).

● In India, 12,989 doctors were trained on maternal care services; 77,550 health professionals on SRH services; and 131,287 front-line health functionaries on preventive measures and maintaining essential SRH services during COVID-19.

