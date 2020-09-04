Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 1 - 31 August 2020)

Regional Situation

● With over 3.8 million confirmed cases, India has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region, and third globally.

● The pandemic continues to spread across Asia and the Pacific. India, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines and Indonesia continue to experience a steady increase in new cases.

● Many countries in the region are responding to humanitarian emergencies in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Afghanistan is experiencing flash floods and armed clashes in several provinces.

Indonesia continues to respond to the flooding in North Luwu District.

Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin states have continued to experience conflicts, displacing an additional 77,000 people this year who are highly vulnerable with limited access to services.

In the Philippines an earthquake struck Masbate province, impacting access to services.

UNFPA Capacity Building Highlights

● Across the Asia and Pacific region, UNFPA has provided capacity building initiatives, reaching:

223,973 front line SRH service providers (including maternal health, family planning, and infection prevention and control).

9,300 front line GBV service providers (including case management, referral pathways, and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS).

● In India, 12,989 doctors were trained on maternal care services; 77,550 health professionals on SRH services; and 131,287 front-line health functionaries on preventive measures and maintaining essential SRH services during COVID-19.