Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6
Regional Situation
- The pandemic continues to spread across the region. India, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines continue to experience a steady increase in new cases.
- With over 1.8 million confirmed cases, India has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
- Maldives continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the region and new cases are increasing for a second time.
- Papua New Guinea is seeing a rapid increase of cases which puts a heavy strain on the already fragile health system with limited response capacity.
- At the peak of the monsoon season, flooding has impacted several countries in the region recently, including Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal and Viet Nam.
UNFPA Response Highlights
- Over 309,163 women have received integrated SRH services between Jan-Jun 2020 despite challenges posed by COVID-19.
- Over 627,065 adolescents have received SRH services and information between Jan-Jun 2020.
- At least 14 country offices and the Pacific Sub-regional Office (PSRO) are investing in SRH capacity building, including training frontline health workers, case workers and partners on reproductive health services, including infection prevention and control.
- Nine country offices and the PSRO are providing tele-psychosocial support including hotline services (Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines and Thailand).