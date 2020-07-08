Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5, (1 - 30 June 2020)

Regional Situation

With over 600,000 confirmed cases, India continues to see a rapid rise and has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia continue to experience increase in new cases.

Maldives has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the Asia Pacific region, although new cases are now decreasing.

In countries with fragile health systems, refugees and displaced populations are extremely vulnerable. More than 46 cases have been confirmed in the overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.