Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5, (1 - 30 June 2020)

Regional Situation

  • With over 600,000 confirmed cases, India continues to see a rapid rise and has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia continue to experience increase in new cases.

  • Maldives has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the Asia Pacific region, although new cases are now decreasing.

  • In countries with fragile health systems, refugees and displaced populations are extremely vulnerable. More than 46 cases have been confirmed in the overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

  • Countries in the region are responding to natural disasters in addition to the pandemic, including India, Bangladesh,
    Philippines, Indonesia, Vanuatu and Timor-Leste.

