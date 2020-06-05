Bangladesh + 22 more

Asia and Pacific Region COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4, (14 May - 2 June 2020)

Regional Highlights

  • With over 207,000 confirmed cases, India has seen a rapid rise and now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Asia Pacific region. Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia continue to experience a rapid increase in confirmed cases.

  • Several countries in the region are responding to natural disasters during the pandemic, including India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Vanuatu and Timor-Leste.

  • In countries with fragile health systems, refugees and displaced populations are extremely vulnerable. More than - 20 cases have been confirmed in the overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, with the first COVID-19-related death of a Rohingya refugee confirmed.

  • Cross-border movements can make countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Nepal vulnerable to new cases.

  • Small island states with weak health systems are also vulnerable. The Maldives has seen a rapid rise in cases.

  • At least nine country offices and the Pacific Sub-Regional Office (PSRO) are implementing activities tailored to the needs of people with disabilities, including customisation of dignity kits, development of safety apps and accessible information dissemination.

  • At least ten country offices and the PSRO are meeting the needs of older men and women by implementing activities tailored to their unique needs, such as provision of community-based health care services, customisation of dignity kits and risk communication.

  • UNFPA is supporting innovative remote and tele-health service delivery for both SRH and GBV.

  • While additional resources have been mobilised, a significant funding gap remains. Other challenges include disruptions to supply chains, movement restrictions impacting service delivery and ensuring services reach vulnerable migrant populations.

